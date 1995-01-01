LKR - Sri-Lanka-Rupie

The Sri-Lanka-Rupie is the currency of Sri Lanka. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sri-Lanka-Rupie exchange rate is the LKR to USD rate. The currency code for Sri Lanka Rupee is LKR, and the currency symbol is ₨. Below, you'll find Sri-Lanka-Rupie rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Sri-Lanka-Rupie
|Symbol
|₨
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Cent
|Minor unit symbol
|Cent
|Top LKR conversion
|LKR to USD
|Top LKR chart
|LKR to USD chart
|Bank notes
|Freq used: ₨10, ₨20, ₨50, ₨100, ₨500, ₨1000, ₨2000, ₨5000
|Central bank
|Central Bank of Sri Lanka
|Users
Sri Lanka
