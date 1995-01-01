lkr
LKR - Sri-Lanka-Rupie

The Sri-Lanka-Rupie is the currency of Sri Lanka. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sri-Lanka-Rupie exchange rate is the LKR to USD rate. The currency code for Sri Lanka Rupee is LKR, and the currency symbol is ₨. Below, you'll find Sri-Lanka-Rupie rates and a currency converter.

Sri-Lanka-Rupie Stats

NameSri-Lanka-Rupie
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top LKR conversionLKR to USD
Top LKR chartLKR to USD chart

Sri-Lanka-Rupie Profile

Bank notesFreq used: ₨10, ₨20, ₨50, ₨100, ₨500, ₨1000, ₨2000, ₨5000
Central bankCentral Bank of Sri Lanka
Users
Sri Lanka

