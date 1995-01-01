lkr
LKR - 斯里兰卡卢比

The 斯里兰卡卢比 is the currency of 斯里兰卡. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 斯里兰卡卢比 exchange rate is the LKR to USD rate. The currency code for Sri Lanka Rupee is LKR, and the currency symbol is ₨. Below, you'll find 斯里兰卡卢比 rates and a currency converter.

斯里兰卡卢比 Stats

Name斯里兰卡卢比
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top LKR conversionLKR to USD
Top LKR chartLKR to USD chart

斯里兰卡卢比 Profile

Bank notesFreq used: ₨10, ₨20, ₨50, ₨100, ₨500, ₨1000, ₨2000, ₨5000
Central bankCentral Bank of Sri Lanka
Users
斯里兰卡

