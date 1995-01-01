LKR - 斯里兰卡卢比

The 斯里兰卡卢比 is the currency of 斯里兰卡. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 斯里兰卡卢比 exchange rate is the LKR to USD rate. The currency code for Sri Lanka Rupee is LKR , and the currency symbol is ₨. Below, you'll find 斯里兰卡卢比 rates and a currency converter.