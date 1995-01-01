lkr
LKR - Rupia de Sri Lanka

The Rupia de Sri Lanka is the currency of Sri Lanka. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Rupia de Sri Lanka exchange rate is the LKR to USD rate. The currency code for Sri Lanka Rupee is LKR, and the currency symbol is ₨. Below, you'll find Rupia de Sri Lanka rates and a currency converter.

Rupia de Sri Lanka Stats

NameRupia de Sri Lanka
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top LKR conversionLKR to USD
Top LKR chartLKR to USD chart

Rupia de Sri Lanka Profile

Bank notesFreq used: ₨10, ₨20, ₨50, ₨100, ₨500, ₨1000, ₨2000, ₨5000
Central bankCentral Bank of Sri Lanka
Users
Sri Lanka

