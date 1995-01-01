lkr
LKR - الروبية السريلانكية

The الروبية السريلانكية is the currency of سريلانكا. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الروبية السريلانكية exchange rate is the LKR to USD rate. The currency code for Sri Lanka Rupee is LKR, and the currency symbol is ₨. Below, you'll find الروبية السريلانكية rates and a currency converter.

الروبية السريلانكية Stats

Nameالروبية السريلانكية
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top LKR conversionLKR to USD
Top LKR chartLKR to USD chart

الروبية السريلانكية Profile

Bank notesFreq used: ₨10, ₨20, ₨50, ₨100, ₨500, ₨1000, ₨2000, ₨5000
Central bankCentral Bank of Sri Lanka
Users
سريلانكا

آخر أسعار صرف العملات

العملةالسعرتغيير
EUR / USD١٫٠٧٤٤١
GBP / EUR١٫١٨٠٦٦
USD / JPY١٦١٫٤٧٢
GBP / USD١٫٢٦٨٥١
USD / CHF٠٫٩٠٣٩٤٦
USD / CAD١٫٣٦٧٨٥
EUR / JPY١٧٣٫٤٨٧
AUD / USD٠٫٦٦٦٧٨٨

أسعار البنك المركزي

العملةInterest Rate
JPY؜-٠٫١٠٪؜
CHF١٫٧٥٪؜
EUR٤٫٥٠٪؜
USD٥٫٥٠٪؜
CAD٥٫٠٠٪؜
AUD٤٫٣٥٪؜
NZD٥٫٥٠٪؜
GBP٥٫٢٥٪؜