LKR - 斯里蘭卡盧比

The 斯里蘭卡盧比 is the currency of 斯里蘭卡. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 斯里蘭卡盧比 exchange rate is the LKR to USD rate. The currency code for Sri Lanka Rupee is LKR , and the currency symbol is ₨. Below, you'll find 斯里蘭卡盧比 rates and a currency converter.