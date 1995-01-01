lkr
LKR - 斯里蘭卡盧比

The 斯里蘭卡盧比 is the currency of 斯里蘭卡. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 斯里蘭卡盧比 exchange rate is the LKR to USD rate. The currency code for Sri Lanka Rupee is LKR, and the currency symbol is ₨. Below, you'll find 斯里蘭卡盧比 rates and a currency converter.

斯里蘭卡盧比 Stats

Name斯里蘭卡盧比
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top LKR conversionLKR to USD
Top LKR chartLKR to USD chart

斯里蘭卡盧比 Profile

Bank notesFreq used: ₨10, ₨20, ₨50, ₨100, ₨500, ₨1000, ₨2000, ₨5000
Central bankCentral Bank of Sri Lanka
Users
斯里蘭卡

即時貨幣匯率

EUR / USD1.07482
GBP / EUR1.18057
USD / JPY161.418
GBP / USD1.26890
USD / CHF0.903612
USD / CAD1.36742
EUR / JPY173.495
AUD / USD0.666936

中央銀行匯率

貨幣Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%