lkr
LKR - Lankesisk rupie

The Lankesisk rupie is the currency of Sri Lanka. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lankesisk rupie exchange rate is the LKR to USD rate. The currency code for Sri Lanka Rupee is LKR, and the currency symbol is ₨. Below, you'll find Lankesisk rupie rates and a currency converter.

Lankesisk rupie Stats

NameLankesisk rupie
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top LKR conversionLKR to USD
Top LKR chartLKR to USD chart

Lankesisk rupie Profile

Bank notesFreq used: ₨10, ₨20, ₨50, ₨100, ₨500, ₨1000, ₨2000, ₨5000
Central bankCentral Bank of Sri Lanka
Users
Sri Lanka

