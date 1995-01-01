lkr
LKR - Roupie sri lankaise

The Roupie sri lankaise is the currency of Sri Lanka. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Roupie sri lankaise exchange rate is the LKR to USD rate. The currency code for Sri Lanka Rupee is LKR, and the currency symbol is ₨. Below, you'll find Roupie sri lankaise rates and a currency converter.

Roupie sri lankaise Stats

NameRoupie sri lankaise
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top LKR conversionLKR to USD
Top LKR chartLKR to USD chart

Roupie sri lankaise Profile

Bank notesFreq used: ₨10, ₨20, ₨50, ₨100, ₨500, ₨1000, ₨2000, ₨5000
Central bankCentral Bank of Sri Lanka
Users
Sri Lanka

