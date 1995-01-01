lkr
LKR - スリランカルピー

The スリランカルピー is the currency of スリランカ. Our currency rankings show that the most popular スリランカルピー exchange rate is the LKR to USD rate. The currency code for Sri Lanka Rupee is LKR, and the currency symbol is ₨. Below, you'll find スリランカルピー rates and a currency converter.

スリランカルピー Stats

Nameスリランカルピー
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top LKR conversionLKR to USD
Top LKR chartLKR to USD chart

スリランカルピー Profile

Bank notesFreq used: ₨10, ₨20, ₨50, ₨100, ₨500, ₨1000, ₨2000, ₨5000
Central bankCentral Bank of Sri Lanka
Users
スリランカ

