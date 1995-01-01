lkr
LKR - Rúpia cingalesa

The Rúpia cingalesa is the currency of Sri Lanka. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Rúpia cingalesa exchange rate is the LKR to USD rate. The currency code for Sri Lanka Rupee is LKR, and the currency symbol is ₨. Below, you'll find Rúpia cingalesa rates and a currency converter.

Rúpia cingalesa Stats

NameRúpia cingalesa
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top LKR conversionLKR to USD
Top LKR chartLKR to USD chart

Rúpia cingalesa Profile

Bank notesFreq used: ₨10, ₨20, ₨50, ₨100, ₨500, ₨1000, ₨2000, ₨5000
Central bankCentral Bank of Sri Lanka
Users
Sri Lanka

