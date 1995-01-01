LKR - Sri Lankaanse roepie

The Sri Lankaanse roepie is the currency of Sri Lanka. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sri Lankaanse roepie exchange rate is the LKR to USD rate. The currency code for Sri Lanka Rupee is LKR, and the currency symbol is ₨. Below, you'll find Sri Lankaanse roepie rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Sri Lankaanse roepie
|Symbol
|₨
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Cent
|Minor unit symbol
|Cent
|Top LKR conversion
|LKR to USD
|Top LKR chart
|LKR to USD chart
|Bank notes
|Freq used: ₨10, ₨20, ₨50, ₨100, ₨500, ₨1000, ₨2000, ₨5000
|Central bank
|Central Bank of Sri Lanka
|Users
Sri Lanka
