lkr
LKR - Sri Lankaanse roepie

The Sri Lankaanse roepie is the currency of Sri Lanka. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sri Lankaanse roepie exchange rate is the LKR to USD rate. The currency code for Sri Lanka Rupee is LKR, and the currency symbol is ₨. Below, you'll find Sri Lankaanse roepie rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Sri Lankaanse roepie Stats

NameSri Lankaanse roepie
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top LKR conversionLKR to USD
Top LKR chartLKR to USD chart

Sri Lankaanse roepie Profile

Bank notesFreq used: ₨10, ₨20, ₨50, ₨100, ₨500, ₨1000, ₨2000, ₨5000
Central bankCentral Bank of Sri Lanka
Users
Sri Lanka

Why are you interested in LKR?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to LKR email updatesGet LKR rates on my phoneGet a LKR currency data API for my business

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.07328
GBP / EUR1.18045
USD / JPY161.577
GBP / USD1.26695
USD / CHF0.904514
USD / CAD1.36938
EUR / JPY173.417
AUD / USD0.665710

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%