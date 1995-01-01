lkr
LKR - Rupia singalese

The Rupia singalese is the currency of Sri Lanka. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Rupia singalese exchange rate is the LKR to USD rate. The currency code for Sri Lanka Rupee is LKR, and the currency symbol is ₨. Below, you'll find Rupia singalese rates and a currency converter.

Rupia singalese Stats

NameRupia singalese
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top LKR conversionLKR to USD
Top LKR chartLKR to USD chart

Rupia singalese Profile

Bank notesFreq used: ₨10, ₨20, ₨50, ₨100, ₨500, ₨1000, ₨2000, ₨5000
Central bankCentral Bank of Sri Lanka
Users
Sri Lanka

