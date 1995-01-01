huf
HUF - Ungarischer Forint

The Ungarischer Forint is the currency of Ungarn. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ungarischer Forint exchange rate is the HUF to USD rate. The currency code for Hungary Forint is HUF, and the currency symbol is Ft. Below, you'll find Ungarischer Forint rates and a currency converter.

Ungarischer Forint Stats

NameUngarischer Forint
SymbolFt
Minor unit1/100 = fillér
Minor unit symbolfillér
Top HUF conversionHUF to USD
Top HUF chartHUF to USD chart

Ungarischer Forint Profile

CoinsFreq used: Ft5, Ft10, Ft20, Ft50, Ft100, Ft200
Bank notesFreq used: Ft500, Ft1000, Ft2000, Ft5000, Ft10000, Ft20000
Central bankHungarian National Bank
Users
Ungarn

