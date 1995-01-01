huf
HUF - الفورنت المجري

The الفورنت المجري is the currency of المجر. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الفورنت المجري exchange rate is the HUF to USD rate. The currency code for Hungary Forint is HUF, and the currency symbol is Ft. Below, you'll find الفورنت المجري rates and a currency converter.

الفورنت المجري Stats

Nameالفورنت المجري
SymbolFt
Minor unit1/100 = fillér
Minor unit symbolfillér
Top HUF conversionHUF to USD
Top HUF chartHUF to USD chart

الفورنت المجري Profile

CoinsFreq used: Ft5, Ft10, Ft20, Ft50, Ft100, Ft200
Bank notesFreq used: Ft500, Ft1000, Ft2000, Ft5000, Ft10000, Ft20000
Central bankHungarian National Bank
Users
المجر

آخر أسعار صرف العملات

العملةالسعرتغيير
EUR / USD١٫٠٧٤٦٠
GBP / EUR١٫١٨٠٢٣
USD / JPY١٦١٫٤١٤
GBP / USD١٫٢٦٨٢٧
USD / CHF٠٫٩٠٣٦٢٩
USD / CAD١٫٣٦٧٧٧
EUR / JPY١٧٣٫٤٥٥
AUD / USD٠٫٦٦٦٦٤٢

أسعار البنك المركزي

العملةInterest Rate
JPY؜-٠٫١٠٪؜
CHF١٫٧٥٪؜
EUR٤٫٥٠٪؜
USD٥٫٥٠٪؜
CAD٥٫٠٠٪؜
AUD٤٫٣٥٪؜
NZD٥٫٥٠٪؜
GBP٥٫٢٥٪؜