huf
HUF - ハンガリーフォリント

The ハンガリーフォリント is the currency of ハンガリー. Our currency rankings show that the most popular ハンガリーフォリント exchange rate is the HUF to USD rate. The currency code for Hungary Forint is HUF, and the currency symbol is Ft. Below, you'll find ハンガリーフォリント rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

ハンガリーフォリント Stats

Nameハンガリーフォリント
SymbolFt
Minor unit1/100 = fillér
Minor unit symbolfillér
Top HUF conversionHUF to USD
Top HUF chartHUF to USD chart

ハンガリーフォリント Profile

CoinsFreq used: Ft5, Ft10, Ft20, Ft50, Ft100, Ft200
Bank notesFreq used: Ft500, Ft1000, Ft2000, Ft5000, Ft10000, Ft20000
Central bankHungarian National Bank
Users
ハンガリー

Why are you interested in HUF?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to HUF email updatesGet HUF rates on my phoneGet a HUF currency data API for my business

ライブ通貨レート

通貨レート変更
EUR / USD1.07462
GBP / EUR1.18056
USD / JPY161.469
GBP / USD1.26865
USD / CHF0.903912
USD / CAD1.36751
EUR / JPY173.518
AUD / USD0.666889

中央銀行レート

通貨Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%