HUF - ハンガリーフォリント

The ハンガリーフォリント is the currency of ハンガリー. Our currency rankings show that the most popular ハンガリーフォリント exchange rate is the HUF to USD rate. The currency code for Hungary Forint is HUF, and the currency symbol is Ft. Below, you'll find ハンガリーフォリント rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|ハンガリーフォリント
|Symbol
|Ft
|Minor unit
|1/100 = fillér
|Minor unit symbol
|fillér
|Top HUF conversion
|HUF to USD
|Top HUF chart
|HUF to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Ft5, Ft10, Ft20, Ft50, Ft100, Ft200
|Bank notes
|Freq used: Ft500, Ft1000, Ft2000, Ft5000, Ft10000, Ft20000
|Central bank
|Hungarian National Bank
|Users
ハンガリー
