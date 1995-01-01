huf
HUF - Florín húngaro

The Florín húngaro is the currency of Hungría. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Florín húngaro exchange rate is the HUF to USD rate. The currency code for Hungary Forint is HUF, and the currency symbol is Ft. Below, you'll find Florín húngaro rates and a currency converter.

Florín húngaro Stats

NameFlorín húngaro
SymbolFt
Minor unit1/100 = fillér
Minor unit symbolfillér
Top HUF conversionHUF to USD
Top HUF chartHUF to USD chart

Florín húngaro Profile

CoinsFreq used: Ft5, Ft10, Ft20, Ft50, Ft100, Ft200
Bank notesFreq used: Ft500, Ft1000, Ft2000, Ft5000, Ft10000, Ft20000
Central bankHungarian National Bank
Users
Hungría

