HUF - Florín húngaro

The Florín húngaro is the currency of Hungría. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Florín húngaro exchange rate is the HUF to USD rate. The currency code for Hungary Forint is HUF, and the currency symbol is Ft. Below, you'll find Florín húngaro rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Florín húngaro
|Symbol
|Ft
|Minor unit
|1/100 = fillér
|Minor unit symbol
|fillér
|Top HUF conversion
|HUF to USD
|Top HUF chart
|HUF to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Ft5, Ft10, Ft20, Ft50, Ft100, Ft200
|Bank notes
|Freq used: Ft500, Ft1000, Ft2000, Ft5000, Ft10000, Ft20000
|Central bank
|Hungarian National Bank
|Users
Hungría
Hungría
|Divisa
|Tipo
|Cambiar
|EUR / USD
|1,07327
|▼
|GBP / EUR
|1,18049
|▲
|USD / JPY
|161,586
|▲
|GBP / USD
|1,26698
|▲
|USD / CHF
|0,904783
|▲
|USD / CAD
|1,36974
|▲
|EUR / JPY
|173,425
|▲
|AUD / USD
|0,665606
|▼