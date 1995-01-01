HUF - Hungarian Forint

The Hungarian Forint is the currency of Hungary. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Hungarian Forint exchange rate is the HUF to USD rate. The currency code for Forints is HUF, and the currency symbol is Ft. Below, you'll find Hungarian Forint rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Hungarian Forint
|Symbol
|Ft
|Minor unit
|1/100 = fillér
|Minor unit symbol
|fillér
|Top HUF conversion
|HUF to USD
|Top HUF chart
|HUF to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Ft5, Ft10, Ft20, Ft50, Ft100, Ft200
|Bank notes
|Freq used: Ft500, Ft1000, Ft2000, Ft5000, Ft10000, Ft20000
|Central bank
|Hungarian National Bank
|Users
Hungary
