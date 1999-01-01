EUR - Euro

The Euro is the currency of Euro Member Countries. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Euro exchange rate is the EUR to USD rate. The currency code for Euros is EUR, and the currency symbol is €. Below, you'll find Euro rates and a currency converter.
The central bank in Europe is called the European Central Bank (ECB). Currently, 17 EU member states have adopted the Euro. It is the second-most traded currency on the forex market, after the US Dollar, and also a major global reserve currency. Other common names for the Euro include Yoyo (Irish English), Leru (Spanish), and Ege (Finnish).
Introduction of the Euro
On January 1, 1999, the Euro (EUR) was introduced as an account currency, replacing the European Currency Unit at par. The European Currency Unit was a theoretical basket of currencies rather than a physical currency in and of itself. Initially, eleven of the countries in the European Economic and Monetary Union replaced their own currencies with the Euro: Austria, Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Portugal, and Spain. Greece followed suit in 2001, Slovenia in 2007, Malta and Cyprus in 2008, Slovakia in 2009 and Latvia in 2014.
Use of the Euro outside the EU
A number of sovereign states that are not part of the European Union have since adopted the Euro, including the Principality of Andorra, the Principality of Monaco, the Republic of San Marino, and the Vatican City. The Euro is also used in many territories, departments, and sovereign states of Euro-zone countries, such as the Azores, Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands, Europa Island, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Juan de Nova, the Madeira Islands, Martinique, Mayotte, Reunion, Saint-Martin, Saint Pierre and Miquelon, to name just a few. The Euro is used as a trading currency in Cuba, North Korea, and Syria and several currencies are pegged to it.
|Currency
|Peg Rate
|Bosnia and Herzegovina Convertible Mark
|1.95583
|Bulgarian Lev
|1.95583
|Cape Verdean Escudo
|110.265
|Central African CFA Franc BEAC
|655.957
|CFA Franc
|655.957
|CFP Franc
|119.3317
|Comoran Franc
|491.9678
|Lithuanian Litas
|3.45280
Value of Obsolete National Currencies
Euro bank notes and coins began circulating in 2002 with old notes and coins gradually being withdrawn from circulation. The precise dates that each old currency ceased being legal tender and their official fixed rates are shown in the table below.
|Legacy(Old) Currency
|Conversion from EUR
|Obsolete
|ATS Austria, Schilling
|1 EUR = 13.7603 ATS
|28-Feb-2002
|BEF Belgium, Franc
|1 EUR = 40.3399 BEF
|28-Feb-2002
|CYP Cyprus, Pound
|1 EUR = 0.58527 CYP
|31-Jan-2008
|DEM Germany, Deutsche Mark
|1 EUR = 1.95583 DEM
|28-Feb-2002
|EEK Estonia, Kroon
|1 EUR = 15.6466 EEK
|15-Jan-2011
|ESP Spain, Peseta
|1 EUR = 166.386 ESP
|28-Feb-2002
|FIM Finland, Markka
|1 EUR = 5.94573 FIM
|31-Jan-2008
|FRF France, Franc
|1 EUR = 6.55957 FRF
|17-Feb-2002
|GRD Greece, Drachma
|1 EUR = 340.750 GRD
|28-Feb-2002
|HRK Croatia, Kuna
|1 EUR = 7.53450 HRK
|1-Jan-2023
|IEP Ireland, Pound
|1 EUR = 0.78756 IEP
|9-Feb-2002
|ITL Italy, Lira
|1 EUR = 1936.27 ITL
|28-Feb-2002
|LTL Lithuania, Litas
|1 EUR = 3.45280 LTL
|15-Jan-2015
|LUF Luxembourg, Franc
|1 EUR = 40.3399 LUF
|28-Feb-2002
|LVL Latvia, Lats
|1 EUR = 0.70280 LVL
|15-Jan-2014
|MTL Malta, Lira
|1 EUR = 0.42930 MTL
|31-Jan-2008
|NLG Netherlands, Guilder (Florin)
|1 EUR = 2.20371 NLG
|28-Jan-2008
|PTE Portugal, Escudo
|1 EUR = 200.482 PTE
|28-Feb-2002
|SIT Slovenia, Tolar
|1 EUR = 239.640 SIT
|14-Jan-2007
|SKK Slovakia, Koruna
|1 EUR = 30.1260 SKK
|17-Jan-2009
Spelling and Capitalization
The official spelling of the EUR currency unit is "euro", with a lower case "e"; however, the common industry practice is to spell it "Euro", with a capital "E". Many languages have different official spellings for the Euro, which also may or may not coincide with general use. Additionally, there are various nicknames for the currency including, Ege (Finnish), Pavo (Spanish), and Euráče (Slovak).
Relevant Links
For more information on the EUR, we encourage you to visit the links below, particularly the European Central Bank. These sites include recent news on the Euro as well as issues like implementation, spelling, legislation, and more.
|Name
|Euro
|Symbol
|€
|Minor unit
|1/100 = cent
|Minor unit symbol
|cent
|Top EUR conversion
|EUR to USD
|Top EUR chart
|EUR to USD chart
|Nicknames
|Ege (Finnish), Pavo (Spanish), Yoyo (Irish English), Teuro (German)
|Coins
|Freq used: 5cent, 10cent, 20cent, 50cent, €1, €2
Rarely used: 1cent, 2cent
|Bank notes
|Freq used: €5, €10, €20, €50, €100
Rarely used: €200, €500
|Central bank
|European Central Bank
|Users
Euro Member Countries, Andorra, Austria, Azores, Baleares (Balearic Islands), Belgium, Canary Islands, Cyprus, Finland, France, French Guiana, French Southern Territories, Germany, Greece, Guadeloupe, Holland (Netherlands), Holy See (Vatican City), Ireland (Eire), Italy, Luxembourg, Madeira Islands, Malta, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, Portugal, Réunion, Saint Pierre and Miquelon, Saint-Martin, San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Vatican City (The Holy See), Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia
Euro Member Countries, Andorra, Austria, Azores, Baleares (Balearic Islands), Belgium, Canary Islands, Cyprus, Finland, France, French Guiana, French Southern Territories, Germany, Greece, Guadeloupe, Holland (Netherlands), Holy See (Vatican City), Ireland (Eire), Italy, Luxembourg, Madeira Islands, Malta, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, Portugal, Réunion, Saint Pierre and Miquelon, Saint-Martin, San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Vatican City (The Holy See), Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to EUR email updatesGet EUR rates on my phoneGet a EUR currency data API for my business