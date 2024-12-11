Sign In
Xe’s risk management tools

Risk management for your business

Market fluctuations are inevitable, but your costs don’t have to be. With Xe’s FX risk management solutions like forward contracts, limit orders, and option contracts, you can safeguard your business from volatile currency markets and protect your bottom line when making international payments.

Send business money transfers with Xe

Make spot transfers for immediate payments

Instantly exchange currencies at the current market rate, ideal for paying suppliers, employees, or vendors without delay. Xe's spot transfers help you make fast and reliable international payments.

Why Xe for FX risk management?

Navigate market volatility with Xe's custom risk management solutions, expert guidance, and insights.

Custom solutions

We know that every business has different needs. Thats why we work with you to create a tailored risk management strategy that aligns with your business's goals.

Expert guidance

Our dealers have decades of FX risk management experience. They will help you understand market conditions and advise you on how to improve your currency exchange strategy.

Market insights

Leverage Xe’s innovative technology for up-to-the-minute data and analysis. Stay ahead of market trends and make informed decisions to optimize your FX strategy and mitigate risks effectively.

Limit orders

Limit orders: Control your currency exchange rates

Set a desired exchange rate with a limit order, and Xe will automatically process the transaction when the rate is reached. Gain more control and make international payments on your business’s terms.

Forward contracts

Forward contracts: Lock in future exchange rates

Protect your business against currency market fluctuations by securing a favorable exchange rate for future transactions. Forward contracts help stabilize costs and simplify financial planning for your business.

Multi-currency balances

Multi-currency balances: Cashflow management

Hold funds in multiple currencies to reduce exposure to market volatility. Manage your cashflow with greater flexibility and convert currencies when rates are in your favor. *Feature is coming to business accounts in 2025.

Option contracts

Option contracts: Secure, flexible risk management

Choose to buy or sell currency at a pre-agreed rate by a specific date. Option contracts allow you to benefit from favorable rates while staying protected against adverse market movements.

We've helped over 15,000 businesses minimize risk when making international transactions each year. Our risk management strategies protect your bottom line whether you're a startup or an enterprise. Get started today.

