PROMOTIONAL EXCHANGE RATE OFFER

New customer offer only. During the promotional period, new eligible customers who complete their first international money transfer will receive a preferential exchange rate (the “Promotional Rate”) on that first qualifying transfer. The Promotional Rate will be displayed to an Eligible Customer at the time of transacting. No code needed. Available 9–20 June 2025. One-time offer per customer. Terms and conditions apply.



WELCOME

New customer offer only. Use code WELCOME on the Xe Money Transfer app or Xe.com and receive a $/£30 voucher on first-time money transfer of $/£3000 or more, limited to one (1) per person. Xe Money Transfer reserves the right to terminate the promotion at any time. Terms and conditions apply.



MY30 and GET30

New customer offer only. Use code MY30 or GET30 on the Xe Money Transfer app or Xe.com and receive a $/£30 voucher on first-time money transfer of $/£3000 or more, limited to one (1) per person. Xe Money Transfer reserves the right to terminate the promotion at any time. Terms and conditions apply.



MY20 and GET20

New customer offer only. Use code MY20 or GET20 on the Xe Money Transfer app or Xe.com and receive a €20 voucher on first-time money transfer of €2000 or more, limited to one (1) per person. Xe Money Transfer reserves the right to terminate the promotion at any time. Terms and conditions apply.



READY30

New customer offer only. Use code READY30 on the Xe Money Transfer app or Xe.com and receive a $/£30 voucher on first-time money transfer of $/£3000 or more, limited to one (1) per person. Xe Money Transfer reserves the right to terminate the promotion at any time. Terms and conditions apply.



READY10

New customer offer only. Use code READY10 on the Xe Money Transfer app or Xe.com and receive a €10 voucher on first-time money transfer of €1000 or more, limited to one (1) per person. Xe Money Transfer reserves the right to terminate the promotion at any time. Terms and conditions apply.



SEND30

New customer offer only. Use code SEND30 on the Xe Money Transfer app or Xe.com and receive a $/£30 voucher on first-time money transfer of $/£3000 or more, limited to one (1) per person. Xe Money Transfer reserves the right to terminate the promotion at any time. Terms and conditions apply.



SEND10

New customer offer only. Use code SEND10 on the Xe Money Transfer app or Xe.com and receive a €10 voucher on first-time money transfer of €1000 or more, limited to one (1) per person. Xe Money Transfer reserves the right to terminate the promotion at any time. Terms and conditions apply.



BONUS

New customer offer only. Use code BONUS on the Xe Money Transfer app or Xe.com and receive a $/£30 voucher on first-time money transfer of $/£3000 or more, limited to one (1) per person. Xe Money Transfer reserves the right to terminate the promotion at any time. Terms and conditions apply.



PLUS

New customer offer only. Use code PLUS on the Xe Money Transfer app or Xe.com and receive a €10 voucher on first-time money transfer of €1000 or more, limited to one (1) per person. Xe Money Transfer reserves the right to terminate the promotion at any time. Terms and conditions apply.