HUF - Hongaarse forint

The Hongaarse forint is the currency of Hongarije. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Hongaarse forint exchange rate is the HUF to USD rate. The currency code for Hungary Forint is HUF, and the currency symbol is Ft. Below, you'll find Hongaarse forint rates and a currency converter.

Hongaarse forint Stats

NameHongaarse forint
SymbolFt
Minor unit1/100 = fillér
Minor unit symbolfillér
Top HUF conversionHUF to USD
Top HUF chartHUF to USD chart

Hongaarse forint Profile

CoinsFreq used: Ft5, Ft10, Ft20, Ft50, Ft100, Ft200
Bank notesFreq used: Ft500, Ft1000, Ft2000, Ft5000, Ft10000, Ft20000
Central bankHungarian National Bank
Users
Hongarije

