HUF - Forint hongrois

The Forint hongrois is the currency of Hongrie. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Forint hongrois exchange rate is the HUF to USD rate. The currency code for Hungary Forint is HUF, and the currency symbol is Ft. Below, you'll find Forint hongrois rates and a currency converter.

Forint hongrois Stats

NameForint hongrois
SymbolFt
Minor unit1/100 = fillér
Minor unit symbolfillér
Top HUF conversionHUF to USD
Top HUF chartHUF to USD chart

Forint hongrois Profile

CoinsFreq used: Ft5, Ft10, Ft20, Ft50, Ft100, Ft200
Bank notesFreq used: Ft500, Ft1000, Ft2000, Ft5000, Ft10000, Ft20000
Central bankHungarian National Bank
Users
Hongrie

