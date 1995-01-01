huf
HUF - Ungersk forint

The Ungersk forint is the currency of Ungern. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ungersk forint exchange rate is the HUF to USD rate. The currency code for Hungary Forint is HUF, and the currency symbol is Ft. Below, you'll find Ungersk forint rates and a currency converter.

Ungersk forint Stats

NameUngersk forint
SymbolFt
Minor unit1/100 = fillér
Minor unit symbolfillér
Top HUF conversionHUF to USD
Top HUF chartHUF to USD chart

Ungersk forint Profile

CoinsFreq used: Ft5, Ft10, Ft20, Ft50, Ft100, Ft200
Bank notesFreq used: Ft500, Ft1000, Ft2000, Ft5000, Ft10000, Ft20000
Central bankHungarian National Bank
Users
Ungern

