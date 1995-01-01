HUF - 匈牙利福林

The 匈牙利福林 is the currency of 匈牙利. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 匈牙利福林 exchange rate is the HUF to USD rate. The currency code for Hungary Forint is HUF, and the currency symbol is Ft. Below, you'll find 匈牙利福林 rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|匈牙利福林
|Symbol
|Ft
|Minor unit
|1/100 = fillér
|Minor unit symbol
|fillér
|Top HUF conversion
|HUF to USD
|Top HUF chart
|HUF to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Ft5, Ft10, Ft20, Ft50, Ft100, Ft200
|Bank notes
|Freq used: Ft500, Ft1000, Ft2000, Ft5000, Ft10000, Ft20000
|Central bank
|Hungarian National Bank
|Users
匈牙利
