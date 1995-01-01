huf
HUF - Forint húngaro

The Forint húngaro is the currency of Hungria. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Forint húngaro exchange rate is the HUF to USD rate. The currency code for Hungary Forint is HUF, and the currency symbol is Ft. Below, you'll find Forint húngaro rates and a currency converter.

Forint húngaro Stats

NameForint húngaro
SymbolFt
Minor unit1/100 = fillér
Minor unit symbolfillér
Top HUF conversionHUF to USD
Top HUF chartHUF to USD chart

Forint húngaro Profile

CoinsFreq used: Ft5, Ft10, Ft20, Ft50, Ft100, Ft200
Bank notesFreq used: Ft500, Ft1000, Ft2000, Ft5000, Ft10000, Ft20000
Central bankHungarian National Bank
Users
Hungria

