huf
HUF - 匈牙利福林

The 匈牙利福林 is the currency of 匈牙利. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 匈牙利福林 exchange rate is the HUF to USD rate. The currency code for Hungary Forint is HUF, and the currency symbol is Ft. Below, you'll find 匈牙利福林 rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

匈牙利福林 Stats

Name匈牙利福林
SymbolFt
Minor unit1/100 = fillér
Minor unit symbolfillér
Top HUF conversionHUF to USD
Top HUF chartHUF to USD chart

匈牙利福林 Profile

CoinsFreq used: Ft5, Ft10, Ft20, Ft50, Ft100, Ft200
Bank notesFreq used: Ft500, Ft1000, Ft2000, Ft5000, Ft10000, Ft20000
Central bankHungarian National Bank
Users
匈牙利

Why are you interested in HUF?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to HUF email updatesGet HUF rates on my phoneGet a HUF currency data API for my business

即時貨幣匯率

貨幣匯率變更
EUR / USD1.07489
GBP / EUR1.18047
USD / JPY161.421
GBP / USD1.26888
USD / CHF0.903589
USD / CAD1.36742
EUR / JPY173.510
AUD / USD0.666948

中央銀行匯率

貨幣Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%