huf
HUF - Fiorino ungherese

The Fiorino ungherese is the currency of Ungheria. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Fiorino ungherese exchange rate is the HUF to USD rate. The currency code for Hungary Forint is HUF, and the currency symbol is Ft. Below, you'll find Fiorino ungherese rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Fiorino ungherese Stats

NameFiorino ungherese
SymbolFt
Minor unit1/100 = fillér
Minor unit symbolfillér
Top HUF conversionHUF to USD
Top HUF chartHUF to USD chart

Fiorino ungherese Profile

CoinsFreq used: Ft5, Ft10, Ft20, Ft50, Ft100, Ft200
Bank notesFreq used: Ft500, Ft1000, Ft2000, Ft5000, Ft10000, Ft20000
Central bankHungarian National Bank
Users
Ungheria

Why are you interested in HUF?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to HUF email updatesGet HUF rates on my phoneGet a HUF currency data API for my business

Tassi di cambio live

ValutaTassoModifica
EUR / USD1,07371
GBP / EUR1,18082
USD / JPY161,538
GBP / USD1,26786
USD / CHF0,903952
USD / CAD1,36941
EUR / JPY173,445
AUD / USD0,665810

Tassi della banca centrale

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%