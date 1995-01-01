HUF - Fiorino ungherese

The Fiorino ungherese is the currency of Ungheria. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Fiorino ungherese exchange rate is the HUF to USD rate. The currency code for Hungary Forint is HUF, and the currency symbol is Ft. Below, you'll find Fiorino ungherese rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Fiorino ungherese
|Symbol
|Ft
|Minor unit
|1/100 = fillér
|Minor unit symbol
|fillér
|Top HUF conversion
|HUF to USD
|Top HUF chart
|HUF to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Ft5, Ft10, Ft20, Ft50, Ft100, Ft200
|Bank notes
|Freq used: Ft500, Ft1000, Ft2000, Ft5000, Ft10000, Ft20000
|Central bank
|Hungarian National Bank
|Users
Ungheria
Ungheria
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to HUF email updatesGet HUF rates on my phoneGet a HUF currency data API for my business