TVD - Dólar Tuvaluano

The Dólar Tuvaluano is the currency of Tuvalu. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dólar Tuvaluano exchange rate is the TVD to USD rate. The currency code for Tuvalu Dollar is TVD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Dólar Tuvaluano rates and a currency converter.

Dólar Tuvaluano Stats

NameDólar Tuvaluano
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbol¢
Top TVD conversionTVD to USD
Top TVD chartTVD to USD chart

Dólar Tuvaluano Profile

CoinsFreq used: ¢5, ¢10, ¢20, ¢50, $1
Bank notesFreq used: $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Users
Tuvalu

