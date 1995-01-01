TVD - Dólar Tuvaluano

The Dólar Tuvaluano is the currency of Tuvalu. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dólar Tuvaluano exchange rate is the TVD to USD rate. The currency code for Tuvalu Dollar is TVD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Dólar Tuvaluano rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Dólar Tuvaluano
|Symbol
|$
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Cent
|Minor unit symbol
|¢
|Top TVD conversion
|TVD to USD
|Top TVD chart
|TVD to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: ¢5, ¢10, ¢20, ¢50, $1
|Bank notes
|Freq used: $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
|Users
Tuvalu
Tuvalu
