tvd
TVD - 圖瓦盧元

The 圖瓦盧元 is the currency of 圖瓦盧. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 圖瓦盧元 exchange rate is the TVD to USD rate. The currency code for Tuvalu Dollar is TVD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find 圖瓦盧元 rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

圖瓦盧元 Stats

Name圖瓦盧元
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbol¢
Top TVD conversionTVD to USD
Top TVD chartTVD to USD chart

圖瓦盧元 Profile

CoinsFreq used: ¢5, ¢10, ¢20, ¢50, $1
Bank notesFreq used: $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Users
圖瓦盧

Why are you interested in TVD?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to TVD email updatesGet TVD rates on my phoneGet a TVD currency data API for my business

即時貨幣匯率

貨幣匯率變更
EUR / USD1.07522
GBP / EUR1.18031
USD / JPY161.504
GBP / USD1.26909
USD / CHF0.903799
USD / CAD1.36745
EUR / JPY173.652
AUD / USD0.667188

中央銀行匯率

貨幣Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%