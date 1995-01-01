TVD - 圖瓦盧元

The 圖瓦盧元 is the currency of 圖瓦盧. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 圖瓦盧元 exchange rate is the TVD to USD rate. The currency code for Tuvalu Dollar is TVD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find 圖瓦盧元 rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|圖瓦盧元
|Symbol
|$
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Cent
|Minor unit symbol
|¢
|Top TVD conversion
|TVD to USD
|Top TVD chart
|TVD to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: ¢5, ¢10, ¢20, ¢50, $1
|Bank notes
|Freq used: $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
|Users
圖瓦盧
圖瓦盧
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to TVD email updatesGet TVD rates on my phoneGet a TVD currency data API for my business