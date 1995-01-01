tvd
TVD - 图瓦卢元

The 图瓦卢元 is the currency of 图瓦卢. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 图瓦卢元 exchange rate is the TVD to USD rate. The currency code for Tuvalu Dollar is TVD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find 图瓦卢元 rates and a currency converter.

图瓦卢元 Stats

Name图瓦卢元
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbol¢
Top TVD conversionTVD to USD
Top TVD chartTVD to USD chart

图瓦卢元 Profile

CoinsFreq used: ¢5, ¢10, ¢20, ¢50, $1
Bank notesFreq used: $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Users
图瓦卢

