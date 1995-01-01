tvd
TVD - Dólar de Tuvalu

The Dólar de Tuvalu is the currency of Tuvalu. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dólar de Tuvalu exchange rate is the TVD to USD rate. The currency code for Tuvalu Dollar is TVD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Dólar de Tuvalu rates and a currency converter.

Dólar de Tuvalu Stats

NameDólar de Tuvalu
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbol¢
Top TVD conversionTVD to USD
Top TVD chartTVD to USD chart

Dólar de Tuvalu Profile

CoinsFreq used: ¢5, ¢10, ¢20, ¢50, $1
Bank notesFreq used: $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Users
Tuvalu

