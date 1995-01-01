tvd
TVD - Dollaro di Tuvalu

The Dollaro di Tuvalu is the currency of Tuvalu. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dollaro di Tuvalu exchange rate is the TVD to USD rate. The currency code for Tuvalu Dollar is TVD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Dollaro di Tuvalu rates and a currency converter.

Dollaro di Tuvalu Stats

NameDollaro di Tuvalu
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbol¢
Top TVD conversionTVD to USD
Top TVD chartTVD to USD chart

Dollaro di Tuvalu Profile

CoinsFreq used: ¢5, ¢10, ¢20, ¢50, $1
Bank notesFreq used: $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Users
Tuvalu

