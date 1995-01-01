tvd
TVD - Tuvaluan Dollar

The Tuvaluan Dollar is the currency of Tuvalu. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Tuvaluan Dollar exchange rate is the TVD to USD rate. The currency code for Tuvalu Dollar is TVD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Tuvaluan Dollar rates and a currency converter.

Tuvaluan Dollar Stats

NameTuvaluan Dollar
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbol¢
Top TVD conversionTVD to USD
Top TVD chartTVD to USD chart

Tuvaluan Dollar Profile

CoinsFreq used: ¢5, ¢10, ¢20, ¢50, $1
Bank notesFreq used: $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Users
Tuvalu

