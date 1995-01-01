tvd
TVD - Tuvaluischer Dollar

The Tuvaluischer Dollar is the currency of Tuvalu. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Tuvaluischer Dollar exchange rate is the TVD to USD rate. The currency code for Tuvalu Dollar is TVD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Tuvaluischer Dollar rates and a currency converter.

Tuvaluischer Dollar Stats

NameTuvaluischer Dollar
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbol¢
Tuvaluischer Dollar Profile

CoinsFreq used: ¢5, ¢10, ¢20, ¢50, $1
Bank notesFreq used: $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Users
Tuvalu

Live-Wechselkurse

WährungKursÄndern
EUR / USD1,07452
GBP / EUR1,18050
USD / JPY161,429
GBP / USD1,26847
USD / CHF0,903798
USD / CAD1,36789
EUR / JPY173,458
AUD / USD0,666673

Kurse der Zentralbank

WährungInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %