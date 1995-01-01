tvd
TVD - دولار التوفالو

The دولار التوفالو is the currency of توفالو. Our currency rankings show that the most popular دولار التوفالو exchange rate is the TVD to USD rate. The currency code for Tuvalu Dollar is TVD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find دولار التوفالو rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

دولار التوفالو Stats

Nameدولار التوفالو
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbol¢
Top TVD conversionTVD to USD
Top TVD chartTVD to USD chart

دولار التوفالو Profile

CoinsFreq used: ¢5, ¢10, ¢20, ¢50, $1
Bank notesFreq used: $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Users
توفالو

Why are you interested in TVD?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to TVD email updatesGet TVD rates on my phoneGet a TVD currency data API for my business

آخر أسعار صرف العملات

العملةالسعرتغيير
EUR / USD١٫٠٧٤٧٢
GBP / EUR١٫١٨٠٧٠
USD / JPY١٦١٫٤٥٥
GBP / USD١٫٢٦٨٩٣
USD / CHF٠٫٩٠٣٨٢٠
USD / CAD١٫٣٦٧٤٣
EUR / JPY١٧٣٫٥٢٠
AUD / USD٠٫٦٦٦٨٨٩

أسعار البنك المركزي

العملةInterest Rate
JPY؜-٠٫١٠٪؜
CHF١٫٧٥٪؜
EUR٤٫٥٠٪؜
USD٥٫٥٠٪؜
CAD٥٫٠٠٪؜
AUD٤٫٣٥٪؜
NZD٥٫٥٠٪؜
GBP٥٫٢٥٪؜