Know exactly what you're paying for when you move money. Xe's fees are always transparent, showing you the exact cost before you confirm your transfer.
We pride ourselves on fee transparency.
Exchange rate shown upfront
The exchange rate you see when you confirm your transfer is the rate that you get.
Potential fees displayed clearly
All fees are shown upfront before you confirm your transfer.
Transfer method
The fees you pay depend on the transfer method. Debit/Credit cards offer fast transfers but higher fees, while direct debit and wire transfers take longer but generally come with lower fees or none at all.
Transfer speed
Faster transfers, like those using cards, tend to have higher fees for quicker processing. Slower methods, like direct debit or wire transfers, may take longer but usually come with lower costs.
Transfer amount
The amount you're sending can impact fees. Larger transfers may qualify for reduced or no send fees, making them more cost-effective. Smaller transfers might incur a fixed fee, so it’s important to consider the transfer size when planning for costs.
Destination country
Fees vary depending on the destination country. Some countries may have higher fees due to local regulations, banking systems, or currency exchange factors, affecting the overall transfer cost.
Although not all transfers have fees, these are fees you may see:
Potential send fee
A flat fee that is added to some transfer amounts.
Varying payment method fee
Some payment methods have additional fees, such as credit cards.
Conversion fee
A small percentage is built into our exchange rate for currency conversion.
In some cases, recipient banks or intermediaries may charge additional fees. It’s important to check with the recipient to understand any fees their bank might impose on the transfer. The recipient may receive less due to fees charged by the recipient’s bank and foreign taxes. Unfortunately, Xe has no control over recipient institution fees.
Some providers claim "no fees," but they often include high costs within their exchange rates, giving you a worse conversion. Always compare both fees and exchange rates to ensure you're getting the best deal. Xe is transparent, showing both the rate and any fees upfront, so you know exactly what you're paying.
Choose the right method
To reduce transfer fees, carefully consider which payment method best suits your needs. Choosing the right balance between speed and cost helps minimize expenses without compromising on transfer timing.
Understand fee structures
Familiarize yourself with how fees are applied at your bank and compare transfers between providers. Knowing when and why fees apply can help you make better decisions and save money on your transfers.
Time your transfer
Timing your transfer when exchange rates are favorable can significantly reduce costs. Exchange rates can fluctuate, so it’s smart to monitor trends and send money when rates are best.
It's fast, simple and easy.
As part of the Euronet Worldwide family, our customers trusted us last year to securely process over $115 billion worth of international money transfers. With transparent rates and a simple platform, we make it easy to send money abroad.
Xe charges different fees depending on factors like the currency, the destination country, and the payment method you use. You can check the exact fee for your transfer before confirming it.
The payment method you choose can impact both the transfer fees and the speed of the transaction. For example, paying by credit card might incur higher fees compared to bank transfers or direct debit. It’s important to consider both the cost and the time it takes for the money to reach the recipient when selecting your payment method.
Before you complete a money transfer with Xe, you’ll be able to see a detailed breakdown of all applicable fees. This includes the exchange rate, any transfer fees, and the total amount your recipient will receive. Xe ensures full transparency so you know exactly what to expect before you confirm the transaction.
Yes, there are several strategies you can use to reduce the fees for your money transfers. First, choose your payment method wisely. For example, using a bank transfer instead of a credit card can lower fees. It’s essential to balance speed and cost when selecting your method, as faster options tend to cost more.
Timing your transfer can also help. Monitor exchange rates and send money when rates are favorable to reduce overall costs. Xe offers tools like rate alerts which notify you when your desired rate is reached, so you can act at a time and cost that is right for you.
Lastly, understand the fee structures of your bank and compare them with other providers. Knowing how and when fees are applied allows you to make informed decisions and take advantage of lower-cost transfer options