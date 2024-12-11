Our spot transfers offer a fast and reliable way to handle cross-border payments. Xe has helped thousands of businesses pay overseas contractors, settle invoices, and manage large international transactions. Our Forex (FX) spot transfers ensure your business runs smoothly.
With support for over 130+ currencies and access to 190+ countries, Xe’s spot transfers are perfect for one-time payments, settling invoices, investing overseas, and more. For decades, we’ve helped thousands of businesses send spot transfers worldwide.
Need to make a cross-border spot payment? Sign up for a free business account, get a quote with transparent fees, add your destination and recipient details, and fund your transfer!
Create an account
Sign up for a free account in under 5 minutes. All you need is your email address to get started.
Get a quote
Select your destination country and how much you want to send. We'll give you a quote with estimated costs.
Add your recipient
Add your recipient's payment information. You’ll need details like their name and address.
Verify your identity
We need to know you’re really you! To verify your business, we may ask for additional documentation.
Fund your payment
Which payment method best meets your needs? Select direct debit or wire transfer to fund your FX spot transfer.
Track your transfer
From start to completion, follow the status of your payment in real-time through your Xe account.
Xe offers the best exchange rates for your FX spot transfers. All fees are clearly displayed upfront, so you know exactly what you’re paying before confirming your business transfer. Our spot rates are always competitive.
Xe offers multiple ways to fund your international payments, tailored to your region and needs:
Direct debit (ACH/EFT)
Ideal for smaller payments, this option allows businesses in the U.S. (ACH) and Canada (EFT) to authorize one-time debits from their bank accounts. Delivery times typically take 1-5 business days.
Wire transfer
Perfect for larger payments, wire transfers let you send up to $15 million per day with zero transfer fees. Funds usually reach Xe within 2 business days and are delivered within 24 hours of receipt.
For payments made via Direct Debit (ACH/EFT), delivery typically occurs within 1-5 business days. Wire transfers with Xe are even faster: funds often reach Xe within 2 business days, and recipients receive the money within 24 hours after Xe processes the transfer.
You can track the progress of your FX spot transfer in our transaction dashboard. You'll always know when your payment is received, processed, and delivered, giving you confidence in the transaction.
Xe’s FX spot transfers are designed to make international business payments easy, secure, and efficient. With competitive exchange rates and fast delivery speeds, Xe meets all your global business needs.