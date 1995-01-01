tvd
TVD - Tuvaluansk dollar

The Tuvaluansk dollar is the currency of Tuvalu. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Tuvaluansk dollar exchange rate is the TVD to USD rate. The currency code for Tuvalu Dollar is TVD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Tuvaluansk dollar rates and a currency converter.

Tuvaluansk dollar Stats

NameTuvaluansk dollar
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbol¢
Top TVD conversionTVD to USD
Top TVD chartTVD to USD chart

Tuvaluansk dollar Profile

CoinsFreq used: ¢5, ¢10, ¢20, ¢50, $1
Bank notesFreq used: $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Users
Tuvalu

