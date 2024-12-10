Xe offers multiple payment methods to simplify international money transfers for businesses. Choose ACH (U.S.), EFT (Canada), or wire transfer (global) to send money in over 130+ currencies to 190+ countries.
ACH direct debit (U.S. only)
Xe business customers in the US can send money using ACH transfers. You’ll need to authorize a one-time debit from your bank account, making it ideal for small to mid-sized transfers. Delivery times range from 1-5 business days, with zero transfer fees, and daily limits up to $25,000 USD.
EFT (Canada Only)
Canadian businesses can use EFT (Electronic Funds Transfer) for secure and straightforward international payments. EFT allows a one-time debit from your Canadian bank account. With delivery times of 1-5 business days, zero transfer fees, and daily limits up to $33,000 CAD, it’s an efficient way to pay suppliers and employees abroad.
Wire or Bank Transfer (Global)
Available to all Xe business customers, wire (bank) transfers offer the fastest solution for international payments. This method is ideal for large transactions, with funds reaching Xe in 2 business days and recipients within 24 hours of processing. With zero transfer fees, daily limits of up to $15 million USD, and support for over 190 currencies, wire transfers provide a secure and efficient way to handle business payments.
When choosing the best payment method, consider factors like speed, cost and convenience.
How quickly do you need your recipient to receive the money?
For urgent payments, wire transfers are the fastest option, with funds delivered within 24 hours of processing after reaching Xe. ACH and EFT have delivery times of 1-5 business days.
Which payment method is the most cost-effective for your business?
All Xe business payment methods have zero transfer fees, which can save your business money compared to traditional banks. However, you may be charged fees when making samecurrency payments.
Is the payment method available for your business based on your location?
Your available payment methods depend on your location. ACH is available for US-based businesses, EFT is designed for Canadian businesses, and all businesses can use wire (bank) transfers.
Which payment method is the easiest for you and your recipient to use?
ACH and EFT require a one-time bank authorization, making them ideal for recurring or regular transactions. Wire transfers are best for sending large amounts or processing immediate payments.
Call our agents (Global)
We’re always happy to assist our business customers with international transfers. Our Customer Care Team, featuring currency experts, offers support via live chat, phone, or email. Speak with an Xe agent today!
No limits and zero fees
Unlike traditional banks that charge hefty fees, Xe business customers enjoy zero fees on most international transfers - *subject to Xe's terms and conditions. Choose a payment method tailored to your location and business needs, and send money to over 190 countries in 130 currencies.
You can easily add a new payment method to your account by following these simple steps:
1. Log in to your account
Log in to your Xe business account and navigate to the 'Payment Methods' tab. Select this tab to view your payment options.
2. Choose a new payment method
Choose to add a new payment method or edit an existing one. The available payment methods will vary based on your region.
3. Add your bank information
You’ll see a list of the banks we support. Select your bank or use the search function to find it. You can also manually link a bank account.
4. Authenticate your bank
Complete the secure authentication process to link your account. Once added, you can start using your new payment method.
Add a payment method to your Xe business account today and start making fast and secure payments. Our business team is here to help you decide whether ACH, EFT, or wire transfer is the best option for you.