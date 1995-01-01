tvd
TVD - ツバルドル

The ツバルドル is the currency of ツバル. Our currency rankings show that the most popular ツバルドル exchange rate is the TVD to USD rate. The currency code for Tuvalu Dollar is TVD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find ツバルドル rates and a currency converter.

ツバルドル Stats

Nameツバルドル
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbol¢
Top TVD conversionTVD to USD
Top TVD chartTVD to USD chart

ツバルドル Profile

CoinsFreq used: ¢5, ¢10, ¢20, ¢50, $1
Bank notesFreq used: $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Users
ツバル

