TVD - Dollar des Tuvalu

The Dollar des Tuvalu is the currency of Tuvalu. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dollar des Tuvalu exchange rate is the TVD to USD rate. The currency code for Tuvalu Dollar is TVD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Dollar des Tuvalu rates and a currency converter.

Dollar des Tuvalu Stats

NameDollar des Tuvalu
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbol¢
Top TVD conversionTVD to USD
Top TVD chartTVD to USD chart

Dollar des Tuvalu Profile

CoinsFreq used: ¢5, ¢10, ¢20, ¢50, $1
Bank notesFreq used: $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Users
Tuvalu

Taux de change en direct

DeviseTauxModifier
EUR / USD1,07494
GBP / EUR1,18045
USD / JPY161,485
GBP / USD1,26891
USD / CHF0,903760
USD / CAD1,36756
EUR / JPY173,587
AUD / USD0,666890

Taux de la banque centrale

DeviseInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %