TVD - Tuvaluaanse dollar

The Tuvaluaanse dollar is the currency of Tuvalu. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Tuvaluaanse dollar exchange rate is the TVD to USD rate. The currency code for Tuvalu Dollar is TVD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Tuvaluaanse dollar rates and a currency converter.

Tuvaluaanse dollar Stats

NameTuvaluaanse dollar
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbol¢
Top TVD conversionTVD to USD
Top TVD chartTVD to USD chart

Tuvaluaanse dollar Profile

CoinsFreq used: ¢5, ¢10, ¢20, ¢50, $1
Bank notesFreq used: $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Users
Tuvalu

