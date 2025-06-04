uni
UNI - Uniswap

Uniswap ISO-valuuttatunnus on UNI. Alta löydät Uniswap kurssit ja valuuttalaskurin. Voit myös tilata valuuttauutiskirjeemme päivittäisillä kursseilla ja analyyseilla, lukea Xe Currency -blogia tai käyttää UNI kurssit matkallasi Xe Currency -sovellusten ja verkkosivuston avulla.

Valitse valuutta

uni
UNIUniswap

Uniswap Information
The Uniswap Protocol is an open-source protocol for providing liquidity and trading ERC20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for safe, accessible, and efficient exchange activity. The protocol is non-upgradable and designed to be censorship resistant. The Uniswap Protocol and the Uniswap Interface were developed by Uniswap Labs.

Risks in Using Uniswap
Crypto Currencies are associated with a high level of risk, as they are volatile, not time-tested, and currently under no regulation or legislation. There have been incidents of online Crypto wallets being compromised by hackers leading to large scale theft.

Uniswap History
Uniswap was born out of an idea proposed in 2016 by Vitalik Buterin for a decentralized exchange (DEX) that would employ an on-chain automated market maker with certain unique characteristics. A year later Hayden Adams began working on turning this idea into a functional product.

Relevant Links
For more information we encourage you to visit the links below.

Uniswap tilastot

NimiUniswap
Pienin yksikkö1/100 = N/A
Pienen yksikön symboliN/A

Miksi olet kiinnostunut valuutasta UNI?

Haluan...

Hanki UNI valuuttadata API yritykselleni

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.15951
GBP / EUR1.14143
USD / JPY156.473
GBP / USD1.32351
USD / CHF0.804413
USD / CAD1.40404
EUR / JPY181.433
AUD / USD0.651753

Keskuspankkien korot

ValuuttaKorko
JPY0.50%
CHF0.00%
EUR2.15%
USD4.25%
CAD2.50%
AUD3.60%
NZD3.00%
GBP4.00%