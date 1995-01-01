uah
UAH - Ukrainische Hrywnja

The Ukrainische Hrywnja is the currency of Ukraine. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ukrainische Hrywnja exchange rate is the UAH to USD rate. The currency code for Ukraine Hryvnia is UAH, and the currency symbol is ₴. Below, you'll find Ukrainische Hrywnja rates and a currency converter.

Ukrainische Hrywnja Stats

NameUkrainische Hrywnja
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Kopiyka
Minor unit symbolKopiyka
Top UAH conversionUAH to USD
Top UAH chartUAH to USD chart

Ukrainische Hrywnja Profile

CoinsFreq used: Kopiyka1, Kopiyka2, Kopiyka5, Kopiyka10, Kopiyka25, Kopiyka50, ₴1
Bank notesFreq used: ₴1, ₴2, ₴5, ₴10, ₴20, ₴50, ₴100, ₴200, ₴500
Central bankNational Bank of Ukraine
Users
Ukraine

