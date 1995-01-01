UAH - Ukrainian Hryvnia

The Ukrainian Hryvnia is the currency of Ukraine. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ukrainian Hryvnia exchange rate is the UAH to USD rate. The currency code for Ukraine Hryvnia is UAH, and the currency symbol is ₴. Below, you'll find Ukrainian Hryvnia rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Ukrainian Hryvnia
|Symbol
|₴
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Kopiyka
|Minor unit symbol
|Kopiyka
|Top UAH conversion
|UAH to USD
|Top UAH chart
|UAH to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Kopiyka1, Kopiyka2, Kopiyka5, Kopiyka10, Kopiyka25, Kopiyka50, ₴1
|Bank notes
|Freq used: ₴1, ₴2, ₴5, ₴10, ₴20, ₴50, ₴100, ₴200, ₴500
|Central bank
|National Bank of Ukraine
|Users
Ukraine
Ukraine
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to UAH email updatesGet UAH rates on my phoneGet a UAH currency data API for my business