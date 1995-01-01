uah
UAH - Grivna ucraniana

The Grivna ucraniana is the currency of Ucrania. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Grivna ucraniana exchange rate is the UAH to USD rate. The currency code for Ukraine Hryvnia is UAH, and the currency symbol is ₴. Below, you'll find Grivna ucraniana rates and a currency converter.

Grivna ucraniana Stats

NameGrivna ucraniana
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Kopiyka
Minor unit symbolKopiyka
Top UAH conversionUAH to USD
Top UAH chartUAH to USD chart

Grivna ucraniana Profile

CoinsFreq used: Kopiyka1, Kopiyka2, Kopiyka5, Kopiyka10, Kopiyka25, Kopiyka50, ₴1
Bank notesFreq used: ₴1, ₴2, ₴5, ₴10, ₴20, ₴50, ₴100, ₴200, ₴500
Central bankNational Bank of Ukraine
Users
Ucrania

