UAH - ウクライナフリヴニャ

The ウクライナフリヴニャ is the currency of ウクライナ. Our currency rankings show that the most popular ウクライナフリヴニャ exchange rate is the UAH to USD rate. The currency code for Ukraine Hryvnia is UAH, and the currency symbol is ₴. Below, you'll find ウクライナフリヴニャ rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|ウクライナフリヴニャ
|Symbol
|₴
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Kopiyka
|Minor unit symbol
|Kopiyka
|Coins
|Freq used: Kopiyka1, Kopiyka2, Kopiyka5, Kopiyka10, Kopiyka25, Kopiyka50, ₴1
|Bank notes
|Freq used: ₴1, ₴2, ₴5, ₴10, ₴20, ₴50, ₴100, ₴200, ₴500
|Central bank
|National Bank of Ukraine
|Users
ウクライナ
ウクライナ
