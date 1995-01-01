uah
UAH - ウクライナフリヴニャ

The ウクライナフリヴニャ is the currency of ウクライナ. Our currency rankings show that the most popular ウクライナフリヴニャ exchange rate is the UAH to USD rate. The currency code for Ukraine Hryvnia is UAH, and the currency symbol is ₴. Below, you'll find ウクライナフリヴニャ rates and a currency converter.

ウクライナフリヴニャ Stats

Nameウクライナフリヴニャ
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Kopiyka
Minor unit symbolKopiyka
Top UAH conversionUAH to USD
Top UAH chartUAH to USD chart

ウクライナフリヴニャ Profile

CoinsFreq used: Kopiyka1, Kopiyka2, Kopiyka5, Kopiyka10, Kopiyka25, Kopiyka50, ₴1
Bank notesFreq used: ₴1, ₴2, ₴5, ₴10, ₴20, ₴50, ₴100, ₴200, ₴500
Central bankNational Bank of Ukraine
Users
ウクライナ

