UAH - Ukrainsk hryvnia

The Ukrainsk hryvnia is the currency of Ukraina. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ukrainsk hryvnia exchange rate is the UAH to USD rate. The currency code for Ukraine Hryvnia is UAH, and the currency symbol is ₴. Below, you'll find Ukrainsk hryvnia rates and a currency converter.

Ukrainsk hryvnia Stats

NameUkrainsk hryvnia
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Kopiyka
Minor unit symbolKopiyka
Top UAH conversionUAH to USD
Top UAH chartUAH to USD chart

Ukrainsk hryvnia Profile

CoinsFreq used: Kopiyka1, Kopiyka2, Kopiyka5, Kopiyka10, Kopiyka25, Kopiyka50, ₴1
Bank notesFreq used: ₴1, ₴2, ₴5, ₴10, ₴20, ₴50, ₴100, ₴200, ₴500
Central bankNational Bank of Ukraine
Users
Ukraina

