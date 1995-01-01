UAH - Ukrainsk hryvnia

The Ukrainsk hryvnia is the currency of Ukraina. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ukrainsk hryvnia exchange rate is the UAH to USD rate. The currency code for Ukraine Hryvnia is UAH, and the currency symbol is ₴. Below, you'll find Ukrainsk hryvnia rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Ukrainsk hryvnia
|Symbol
|₴
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Kopiyka
|Minor unit symbol
|Kopiyka
|Top UAH conversion
|UAH to USD
|Top UAH chart
|UAH to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Kopiyka1, Kopiyka2, Kopiyka5, Kopiyka10, Kopiyka25, Kopiyka50, ₴1
|Bank notes
|Freq used: ₴1, ₴2, ₴5, ₴10, ₴20, ₴50, ₴100, ₴200, ₴500
|Central bank
|National Bank of Ukraine
|Users
Ukraina
