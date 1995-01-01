uah
UAH - Hryvnia ukrainienne

The Hryvnia ukrainienne is the currency of Ukraine. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Hryvnia ukrainienne exchange rate is the UAH to USD rate. The currency code for Ukraine Hryvnia is UAH, and the currency symbol is ₴. Below, you'll find Hryvnia ukrainienne rates and a currency converter.

Hryvnia ukrainienne Stats

NameHryvnia ukrainienne
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Kopiyka
Minor unit symbolKopiyka
Top UAH conversionUAH to USD
Top UAH chartUAH to USD chart

Hryvnia ukrainienne Profile

CoinsFreq used: Kopiyka1, Kopiyka2, Kopiyka5, Kopiyka10, Kopiyka25, Kopiyka50, ₴1
Bank notesFreq used: ₴1, ₴2, ₴5, ₴10, ₴20, ₴50, ₴100, ₴200, ₴500
Central bankNational Bank of Ukraine
Users
Ukraine

