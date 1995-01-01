uah
UAH - Hryvna ucraniano

The Hryvna ucraniano is the currency of Ucrânia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Hryvna ucraniano exchange rate is the UAH to USD rate. The currency code for Ukraine Hryvnia is UAH, and the currency symbol is ₴. Below, you'll find Hryvna ucraniano rates and a currency converter.

Hryvna ucraniano Stats

NameHryvna ucraniano
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Kopiyka
Minor unit symbolKopiyka
Top UAH conversionUAH to USD
Top UAH chartUAH to USD chart

Hryvna ucraniano Profile

CoinsFreq used: Kopiyka1, Kopiyka2, Kopiyka5, Kopiyka10, Kopiyka25, Kopiyka50, ₴1
Bank notesFreq used: ₴1, ₴2, ₴5, ₴10, ₴20, ₴50, ₴100, ₴200, ₴500
Central bankNational Bank of Ukraine
Users
Ucrânia

Taxas de moeda em tempo real

MoedaTaxaAlterar
EUR / USD1,07458
GBP / EUR1,18052
USD / JPY161,443
GBP / USD1,26856
USD / CHF0,903987
USD / CAD1,36782
EUR / JPY173,483
AUD / USD0,666777

Taxas do Banco Central

MoedaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%