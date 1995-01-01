uah
UAH - Grivnia ucraina

The Grivnia ucraina is the currency of Ucraina. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Grivnia ucraina exchange rate is the UAH to USD rate. The currency code for Ukraine Hryvnia is UAH, and the currency symbol is ₴. Below, you'll find Grivnia ucraina rates and a currency converter.

Grivnia ucraina Stats

NameGrivnia ucraina
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Kopiyka
Minor unit symbolKopiyka
Top UAH conversionUAH to USD
Top UAH chartUAH to USD chart

Grivnia ucraina Profile

CoinsFreq used: Kopiyka1, Kopiyka2, Kopiyka5, Kopiyka10, Kopiyka25, Kopiyka50, ₴1
Bank notesFreq used: ₴1, ₴2, ₴5, ₴10, ₴20, ₴50, ₴100, ₴200, ₴500
Central bankNational Bank of Ukraine
Users
Ucraina

